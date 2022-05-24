10 of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Greatest Moments (So Far)

We’d absolutely follow old Obi-Wan on a damned-fool idealistic crusade.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the embodiment of the Jedi. Mindful, selfless, and committed to protecting the innocent, Obi-Wan fights with grace. Much of what is known about the Force both in the galaxy far, far away and in our own comes from his wisdom. His counsel helps heroes of two eras, and the war against the Empire ultimately wouldn’t have been won without him.

He’s also quite sassy.

Before we begin a new Obi-Wan tale with Obi-Wan Kenobi, beginning May 27 on Disney+, let’s take a look at 10 great Obi-Wan moments from across the years.

1. Showdown on Naboo. (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace)

It’s not the first mission that Master Qui-Gon Jinn and Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi take together, but it is the one that changes everything. Laser blades crackle and sparks fly in this incredible clash with Darth Maul.

2. Rumble in the rain. (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones)

It’s a duel in the drenching rain! The full arsenal of Jango Fett’s Mandalorian armor is unleashed against Obi-Wan. The Jedi Knight has a few new moves up his robe, however, including a flying kick that knocks the bounty hunter out of the air.

3. Obi-Wan and Satine: The Talk. (“Voyage of Temptation,” Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

“Had you said the word,” he confesses to Satine Kryze when it looks like he won’t see her again, “I would have left the Jedi Order.”

Much later, Maul captures and kills Satine to torment his nemesis. Obi-Wan resists succumbing to the fear and rage inside. “You can kill me, but you will never destroy me,” he tells the former Sith without wavering.

4. An unlikely alliance. (“Revenge,” Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

The Jedi is captured by the malevolent brothers. As he comes to in the cargo hold of Maul’s ship, he finds unexpected assistance from former dark disciple, Asajj Ventress, who’s there to take on Savage Opress. “What a lovely sight to wake up to,” he quips before accepting her help.

It’s just another example of Obi-Wan’s capacity to be open-minded (and also super snarky).

5. A wild ride. (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith)

Obi-Wan scours Utapau for General Grievous and his army on the back of Boga, a varactyl capable of navigating its native terrain. She knows when to be quiet as she and Obi-Wan creep up upon the Separatists. Even with Grievous in his sights, the Jedi Knight pauses to give the good girl a couple of well-earned pats on the head.

6. "So uncivilized." (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith)

Obi-Wan ends General Grievous with a last-second blaster shot, and delivers one of the saga’s best one-liners.

7. Battle of heroes. (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith)

It’s the fight that changed the galaxy. The friendship between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, who were once as close as brothers, shatters as weapons clash in a blinding blur. Every swing of his lightsaber is another heartbreak for Obi-Wan.

8. The message. (Star Wars Rebels)

In Star Wars Rebels, we finally see Obi-Wan’s message recorded off-screen in Revenge of the Sith. It’s somber but hopeful, and 100 percent Obi-Wan. “We will each be challenged,” he says with a calm conviction. “Our trust, our faith, our friendships. But we must persevere. And, in time, a new hope will emerge.”

9. Rematch with Maul. (“Twin Suns,” Star Wars Rebels)

Under the starlight on a clear Tatooine night, Obi-Wan and Maul meet for the last time. They have both lost everything, and much of it at each other’s hands. But Obi-Wan never seeks vengeance or gives into rage, even in response to the one who took the love of his life, and his master, away.

There are no theatrics. No acrobatics. It takes just a few controlled swings of his glowing blue blade to finally finish their tale.

10. “I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine.” (Star Wars: A New Hope)

Obi-Wan raises his lightsaber before his old apprentice once again to buy time for the heroes to avoid detection and escape. He turns to see the children of Anakin and Padmé Amidala finally reunited, and he knows his time has come. He lowers his weapon and accepts what awaits him.

The duel on the Death Star is end of the journey for Obi-Wan. Or is it just the beginning of a new one?

Bonus:

Hello there. (Of course!)