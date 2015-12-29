-
Boga
When hunting for General Grievous on Utapau, Obi-Wan Kenobi went to the pens where Utapaun wranglers corralled native winged and wingless lizards for use as transports. He selected an obliging and brave lizard named Boga, with a leather saddle strapped to her swaying back. She stood four meters tall at the shoulder, and had a pebbled skin with an iridescent green and blue sheen. A crown of richly colored feathers fringed her head and neck, trailing away from her beaked face and keen eyes. Her powerful limbs ended in five-toed feet, tipped with curved claws providing excellent purchase on the sandstone surfaces. A long tail aided in balance and agility.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
Female
Dimensions
Height: 4.0m at shoulder
Length: 15.0m