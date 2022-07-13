Lessons of the Skywalker Saga in Marvel’s Star Wars #25 – Exclusive Preview

In four separate stories illustrated by different artists, explore favorite characters and new developments throughout the time of the Skywalker films and beyond.

Marvel comics mainstay Charles Soule has penned his 100th Star Wars comic book.

Today StarWars.com gives you an exclusive first look inside the issue, Marvel’s Star Wars #25, with pages from an Obi-Wan and Anakin story set before the Clone Wars, a Darth Vader story shortly after the tragic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, a Kylo Ren story set after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and a Poe Dameron tale focused on the eulogy for Snap Wexley in the aftermath of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars #25, written by Charles Soule with four stories illustrated by Ramon Rosanas, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Will Sliney, and Phil Noto, and a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz, and Rachelle Rosenberg, is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. The special issue arrives July 20 and can also be found at your local comic shop.