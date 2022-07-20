ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ben Kenobi Remembers the Clone Wars in Marvel’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan #3 - Exclusive Preview

July 20, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The Jedi Master reflects on an old mission and friends from the past.

For Obi-Wan Kenobi, the past is ever present.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan miniseries has followed the legendary Jedi Master in his later years, as he chronicles adventures from years gone by in his journals. It’s offered a glimpse into Obi-Wan’s feelings about a life lived to the fullest, one filled with both triumph and tragedy, while flashing back to his little-seen youngling and Padawan years.

In StarWars.com’s first look at issue #3, the now-Ben Kenobi reflects on the Clone Wars. He ponders the conflict it created in all Jedi -- normally peacekeepers, not generals -- and recalls a previously unseen mission…

Obi-Wan #3, written by Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Alessandro Miracolo, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives July 27 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

