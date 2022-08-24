Flashback to a Top-Secret Mission in Marvel’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4 - Exclusive Preview

As the Clone Wars rage, Obi-Wan and Anakin are called in to handle a troubling development.

Not all Jedi missions are on record.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan miniseries has found the legendary Jedi Master recounting key events from his life in his personal journals -- previously untold tales from his days as a youngling, Padawan, Jedi Knight, and now, Jedi Master.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look Obi-Wan #4, Kenobi flashes back once again, this time to the Clone Wars. But this memory is of no ordinary assignment. Here, Obi-Wan and Anakin are selected for a troubling mission: one not to be documented and that involves an old friend…

Obi-Wan #4, written by Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Madibek Mesabekov, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives August 31 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.