Star Wars (1977) and Star Wars: Starfighter Debut in IMAX 70mm in 2027

Lucasfilm and Disney will celebrate the iconic film’s first ever release in IMAX for the 50th anniversary, followed by Star Wars: Starfighter in IMAX 70mm in May!

Star Wars (1977) and Star Wars: Starfighter — both the original and latest films in the Lucasfilm franchise that forever changed cinema — will be available to experience in IMAX 70mm film in 2027.

The film that started it all, Star Wars (1977) will be presented in IMAX for the first time ever — in digital or on film — as part of its highly anticipated anniversary re-release on February 19, 2027. Part of Lucasfilm’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, the newly restored version of the original movie, later renamed Star Wars: A New Hope, will be shown across a select number of IMAX 70mm film locations as well as playing in select theaters for a limited time.

Then, on May 28, 2027 — the 50th anniversary weekend of the original Star Wars film’s premiere — Lucasfilm will release Star Wars: Starfighter, filmed for IMAX release, shot with IMAX-certified film cameras and converted to IMAX 70mm film prints for release in a select number of IMAX film locations. An all-new standalone adventure from Director and Producer Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine, Stranger Things) starring Ryan Gosling (Drive, Blade Runner, La La Land, The Place Beyond the Pines, Barbie) as Kade Auberon, in Star Wars: Starfighter, when a cynical rogue is confronted by his mysterious past, he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny.

The film also stars Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray, and Amy Adams. The film is written by Jonathan Tropper, produced by Shawn Levy and Kathleen Kennedy, with Ryan Gosling, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Dave Filoni and Dan Levine serving as executive producers.