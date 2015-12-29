-
Unkar's Thugs
The junkboss Unkar Plutt enforces his control of Jakku’s salvage economy by paying dim-witted henchmen to watch for scavengers conducting unauthorized barter or otherwise challenging the Blobfish’s authority. Unkar’s thugs keep their faces hidden to conceal their identities, but Niima Outpost is a small place whose residents know the bullies by their voices, carriage and body language. The scavengers find the attempts at secrecy amusing -- unless they’re on the receiving end of one of Unkar’s punishments.
