    The junkboss Unkar Plutt enforces his control of Jakku’s salvage economy by paying dim-witted henchmen to watch for scavengers conducting unauthorized barter or otherwise challenging the Blobfish’s authority. Unkar’s thugs keep their faces hidden to conceal their identities, but Niima Outpost is a small place whose residents know the bullies by their voices, carriage and body language. The scavengers find the attempts at secrecy amusing -- unless they’re on the receiving end of one of Unkar’s punishments.

