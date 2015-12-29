-
Guavian Death Gang
Known for its distinctive red-armored foot soldiers, the Guavian Death Gang is a criminal organization driven out of the Core Worlds by unrest in the galactic underworld. Guavian Death Gang soldiers undergo cybernetic augmentation, with a mechanical reservoir and pump injecting chemicals into their bloodstreams to enhance speed and aggression. They are silent in battle, communicating via high-frequency datastreams. Han Solo ran afoul of the Guavians for failing to repay their 50,000-credit loan.
Weapons