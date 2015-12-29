-
Coruscant Guard
This elite group of clones guards was led by Clone Commander Fox. It was their task to keep the peace on Coruscant, to protect important buildings, and to supplement the job of the Senate Guard. They escorted Jedi and other senatorial dignitaries to protect them on official missions. They were also the group in charge of hunting down Ahsoka Tano when she was accused of murder in the wake of the Jedi Temple bombing. At the direction of the newly minted Emperor Palpatine, they even sought out Master Yoda in the moments before his exile, but he slipped through their fingers, and they instead shifted their efforts to help find an injured Darth Vader.
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
species
Human