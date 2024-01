Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we announce Star Wars Celebration Chicago panels for The Mandalorian and ILMxLAB's Vader Immortal, and talk Celebration exclusives and celebrities you can meet. Plus, we get our hands on some props from The Last Jedi and Andi sits down with the voice of Star Wars Resistance's Kazuda Xiono, Christopher Sean.