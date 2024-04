Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

The first Mando Monday is here and it’s just the beginning. Star Wars fans across the globe can join us for a special Star Wars “Mando Mondays” digital event where talent from “The Mandalorian,” including Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito, reveal the latest and greatest products and digital content inspired by the Emmy award-winning series.