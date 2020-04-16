ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Harsh Realities in "The Soft War"

April 16, 2020
April 16, 2020
Kristin Baver

Purpose must come before feelings if you hope to win.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

91: “The Soft War” (Season Five, Episode 4)

"Struggles often begin and end with the truth."

A scene from "The Soft War."

Synopsis:

After a rebel attempt to rescue Onderon's true king, Ramsis Dendup, an unexpected ally steps forward to halt Dendup's execution and aid the rebel cause.

A scene from "The Soft War."

Analysis:

Even in the darkest times, a few well-placed sparks can ignite a blazing fire. On Onderon, Steela Gerrera and her brother, Saw, lead the charge to free their people.

A scene from "The Soft War."

In the big picture, the needs of the many usually outweigh the needs of the few. But there are times when that cannot hold, and the plot to execute the former King Dendup is one of them. He alone represents much more than a single life.

A scene from "The Soft War."

Saw is reckless, maybe even a touch selfish, but he believes he must swoop in to save the imprisoned monarch before his planned execution. That only lands Saw in the same predicament.

A scene from "The Soft War." A scene from "The Soft War."

Steela sees the public forum as a more beneficial venue from the start, but with her brother under Separatist torture, she makes the hard choice to stay the course. "Purpose must come before feelings," as Ahsoka reminds the rebels. Instead of saving her brother, Steela must continue to concentrate on the task at hand.

A scene from "The Soft War." A scene from "The Soft War."

Luckily, their initial failed attempt at freeing Ramsis Dendup and Saw inspires a change in those watching the spectacle unfold. Even General Tandin refuses to stand by as he sees the tide changing, the public outcry against King Sanjay Rash growing louder. And Ahsoka, instructed to advise but not interfere, must leap into action as well.

A scene from "The Soft War."

A leader is powerless when the people turn against him. There is more hope than ever before that the will of the people will win out.

But the real fight, Obi-Wan warns, is only really just beginning.

Intel:

  • General Kalani is the first super tactical droid to be seen in the series, but Season Five includes several more. Keep your eyes open!

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when a rebel hero is lost in "Tipping Points."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch

star wars the clone wars Clone Wars Rewatch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Beat the Tatooine Heat with StarWars.com’s Summer Viewing Guide

    June 30, 2023

    June 30, 2023

    Jun 30

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Jedi at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Moment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    5 Star Wars Scenes That Made a Big Impact

    January 5, 2023

    January 5, 2023

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What's Your Favorite Episode of Andor (So Far)?

    December 9, 2022

    December 9, 2022

    Dec 9

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Which Star Wars Character Would You Invite Over for the Holidays?

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Scariest Servant of the Dark Side?

    October 25, 2022

    October 25, 2022

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Would You Rather Serve LEGO or Live-Action Palpatine?

    August 23, 2022

    August 23, 2022

    Aug 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved