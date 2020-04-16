The Clone Wars Rewatch: Harsh Realities in "The Soft War"

Purpose must come before feelings if you hope to win.

91: “The Soft War” (Season Five, Episode 4)

"Struggles often begin and end with the truth."

Synopsis:

After a rebel attempt to rescue Onderon's true king, Ramsis Dendup, an unexpected ally steps forward to halt Dendup's execution and aid the rebel cause.

Analysis:

Even in the darkest times, a few well-placed sparks can ignite a blazing fire. On Onderon, Steela Gerrera and her brother, Saw, lead the charge to free their people.

In the big picture, the needs of the many usually outweigh the needs of the few. But there are times when that cannot hold, and the plot to execute the former King Dendup is one of them. He alone represents much more than a single life.

Saw is reckless, maybe even a touch selfish, but he believes he must swoop in to save the imprisoned monarch before his planned execution. That only lands Saw in the same predicament.

Steela sees the public forum as a more beneficial venue from the start, but with her brother under Separatist torture, she makes the hard choice to stay the course. "Purpose must come before feelings," as Ahsoka reminds the rebels. Instead of saving her brother, Steela must continue to concentrate on the task at hand.

Luckily, their initial failed attempt at freeing Ramsis Dendup and Saw inspires a change in those watching the spectacle unfold. Even General Tandin refuses to stand by as he sees the tide changing, the public outcry against King Sanjay Rash growing louder. And Ahsoka, instructed to advise but not interfere, must leap into action as well.

A leader is powerless when the people turn against him. There is more hope than ever before that the will of the people will win out.

But the real fight, Obi-Wan warns, is only really just beginning.

Intel:



General Kalani is the first super tactical droid to be seen in the series, but Season Five includes several more. Keep your eyes open!

