King Ramsis Dendup
As the galaxy began to split with the Separatist crisis that escalated into the Clone Wars, King Ramsis Dendup of Onderon looked on with disapproval and dread. The conflict would spill onto the borders of his home, and he would have to make a choice. But he saw no virtue in either the Republic or the Confederacy, recognizing the corruption that rotted within both governments. Dendup decided that the best course of action for his people would be to remain neutral in the conflict. For this, he was branded an indecisive coward and ousted from the throne by those who saw opportunity for change in power.
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.68m