The Clone Wars Rewatch: Here Comes "The General"

While the clones fight bravely on the front lines, General Pong Krell watches at a distance.

74: “The General” (Season Four, Episode 8)

"The path of ignorance is guided by fear."

Synopsis:

General Krell orders Captain Rex and the clone troopers of the 501st Legion to conquer a heavily fortified Umbaran airbase, and will not accept anything less than victory. It is an almost certain suicide mission, unless the clones can use their ingenuity to defeat their new enemy.

Analysis:

While Krell watches smugly at a safe distance, overseeing the suicide mission from afar, the clones are being slaughtered.

On the frontlines we join them, an up-close look at the jarring, concussive nature of this particularly grueling battle, expertly directed so one cannot look away.

Outmatched by the Umbarans' war machines, crushing mechanical beasts, the only way to beat them is to join them, sort of.

Outwit, outsmart, outlast is more like it. By stealing some of the enviable tech, the clones even the field and secure a victory, with some paying for it with their lives.

But to Krell, at best they've been lucky. And at worst? They've paid a fair amount of blood to take the airbase. Fair, of course, only to a general who leads from behind, preferring to fall back and wait for relative safety rather than getting out in front, shoulder to shoulder, ready to take on as much risk as he asks of the men fighting under him.

Intel:



This isn't the first time we've seen Umbarans. Other notable natives of the planet include Mee Deechi and Sly Moore.

