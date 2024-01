"What is lost is often found."

A Jedi mission finds a lightsaber belonging to the long-dead Master Sifo-Dyas, prompting Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker to begin an investigation into his decade-old disappearance. This sparks Darth Sidious to order Darth Tyranus to clean up any loose ends that may lead the Jedi to discover the truth of the Sith conspiracy.