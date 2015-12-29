-
Queen Julia
The queen of the neutral planet Bardotta, Julia appealed to the Republic for assistance after her world’s Dagoyan Masters began disappearing. To the Republic’s confusion, Julia asked specifically for assistance from Jar Jar Binks instead of a Senate delegation or Jedi Knights. Jar Jar answered the call of his beloved, but Mace Windu came with him – to Julia’s displeasure. The Gungan and the Jedi discovered the Frangrawl clan was kidnapping the Dagoyan Masters, but the cultists took Julia to Zardossa Stix to be sacrificed in a Force-draining ceremony. Jar Jar and Mace arrived just in time to rescue the Bardottan monarch.
