The Clone Wars Rewatch: The "Revenge" of Maul

88: “Revenge” (Season Four, Episode 22)

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Synopsis:

Savage and Maul, now reunited, pursue Obi-Wan Kenobi in search of revenge, and the Jedi Knight finds himself forced to unite with a surprising ally to defend himself.

Analysis:

Asajj Ventress and Obi-Wan Kenobi are a perfect team when you really think about it. They both love a sassy retort -- "Looks like he's half the man you are, Savage," Ventress quips, -- they're deftly skilled in lightsaber combat, and although in the past they've been at odds, in this case the threat of Maul and Savage has them siding together.

On the altar of the Nightsisters, Maul has been taken apart piece by piece, the damage assessed and cast off so he could be reborn stronger than before, on two reforged legs. Showing his sheer strength of will, he at first stumbles like a baby calf then takes off at a galloping pace to see what his new limbs can do, releasing a primal howl in his victory.

On Lotho Minor, he became a feral thing, rabid and ranting, but now he's been recast with singular purpose and incredible focus. The Clone Wars started without him, the galactic conflict turning despite his fall, and fueled by hate, he intends to end the man who tried to take Maul's life all those years ago on Naboo.

After his show of heartless slaughter on Raydonia, Kenobi appears like clockwork. Maul is unhinged, the Force is unbalanced, but the Jedi cannot stand to have the blood of the innocent spilled.

Kenobi and Ventress, one chasing Maul and the other chasing the sizable bounty on Savage's head, make a formidable duo. The witch and the Jedi. Who would have thought?

But when they realize they cannot win this time, they make a break for it, leaving the brothers floating through the stars. A problem to be dealt with another time.

