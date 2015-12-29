-
Prime Minister Almec
As Prime Minister of Mandalore during the Clone Wars, Almec claimed loyalty to Duchess Satine Kryze and her controversial campaign of neutrality and pacifism. Almec saw Mandalore's violent past as shameful, and feared that the return of the armored warriors of Death Watch would be unstoppable. Though Almec loudly said that he valued the sanctity of Mandalorians above all else, his politician's grin and careful words concealed a different agenda. He helped establish a profitable black-market network that brought goods to Mandalore, looking the other way when tainted goods caused the deaths of Mandalorian children. When his smugglers’ ties were discovered, Almec tried to overthrow Satine, only to wind up in prison himself. He was freed by Darth Maul, who installed him as a puppet leader of the planet.
Male
Height: 1.89m