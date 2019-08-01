The Clone Wars Rewatch: Children of the "Nightsisters"

Did you ever hear the tragedy of Asajj Ventress the assassin?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

56: “Nightsisters” (Season Three, Episode 12)

"The swiftest path to destruction is through vengeance."

Synopsis:

Betrayed by her master, Asajj Ventress survives an assassination attempt by Count Dooku and returns to her homeworld of Dathomir to seek the help of the clan of the Nightsisters in her plot for revenge.

Analysis:

I've always liked Asajj Ventress, from her character design to her double-sabered fighting skill, but this glimpse into her life inspires a whole new emotion: empathy.

Up to this point, Ventress has been Dooku's righthand woman, a cunning assassin who seems to relish battling Jedi and is strong in the Force. Her blind allegiance has been to Dooku and the dark side.

But left for dead, betrayed by her master and nearly eliminated by the same droids who once acted as reinforcements, we see a whole new side of her.