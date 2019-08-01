ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Children of the "Nightsisters"

August 1, 2019
August 1, 2019
Kristin Baver

Did you ever hear the tragedy of Asajj Ventress the assassin?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

56: “Nightsisters” (Season Three, Episode 12)

"The swiftest path to destruction is through vengeance."

Asajj Ventress in a scene from "Nightsisters."

Synopsis:

Betrayed by her master, Asajj Ventress survives an assassination attempt by Count Dooku and returns to her homeworld of Dathomir to seek the help of the clan of the Nightsisters in her plot for revenge.

A scene from "Nightsisters."

Analysis:

I've always liked Asajj Ventress, from her character design to her double-sabered fighting skill, but this glimpse into her life inspires a whole new emotion: empathy.

Up to this point, Ventress has been Dooku's righthand woman, a cunning assassin who seems to relish battling Jedi and is strong in the Force. Her blind allegiance has been to Dooku and the dark side.

A scene from "Nightsisters." A scene from "Nightsisters."

But left for dead, betrayed by her master and nearly eliminated by the same droids who once acted as reinforcements, we see a whole new side of her.

A scene from "Nightsisters."

    • Returning to her roots, badly injured but not so far gone that she couldn't battle two Jedi and knock down four scavengers with one move, her sisters take her in and tend to her physical ailments while stoking her desire for revenge.

    A scene from "Nightsisters."

    • In the presence of fog and witches, her life plays back before her eyes, a sad montage of sacrifice. As a small baby she's already a pawn, given up in a deal that will protect her clan, but ultimately discovered for her Force-sensitive abilities and taken in by a Jedi who trains her with a lightsaber. After he, too, was killed before her eyes, she found her way to Dooku, and turned to the darkness.

    A scene from "Nightsisters."

    Then he betrayed her. There seems to be some sadness in his voice when he claims she has failed him.

    Arguably, he's the one failing her here. But with her sisters by her side, a poison dart tucked in her hand, and a magic potion to camouflage her identity, she will exact her revenge, even if she fails to kill him on the first attempt.

    Concept art by Dermot Power

    Intel:

    • The character designs for Mother Talzin and Asajj Ventress were originally concepts created for the screen. Mother Talzin's look was derived from a Sith Witch concept by Iain McCaig during pre-production of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. And Ventress's look began life as concept art by Dermot Power, above, during the development phase of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when Dooku meets his new apprentice from Dathomir, Savage Opress, in "Monster."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

    Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Clone Wars Rewatch

