Bolla Ropal
Bolla Ropal was the keeper of the Kyber Crystal, which stored the identities of Force-sensitive children known to the Jedi. After stealing a Holocron from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, the bounty hunter Cad Bane captured Ropal. To access the information about Jedi children, Bane needed Ropal to open the Holocron, into which he'd insert the crystal. Ropal refused despite being tortured by Bane's battle droids, sacrificing his own life to thwart the bounty hunter's plans.
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.75m
species
