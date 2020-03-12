The Clone Wars Rewatch: A "Bounty" of Trouble

Ventress and Boba Fett's target have more in common than meets the eye.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

86: “Bounty” (Season Four, Episode 20)

"Who we are never changes, who we think we are does."

Synopsis:

Forced into exile, an aimless Asajj Ventress joins a team of bounty hunters under the leadership of young Boba Fett. On an alien world, they undertake a dangerous but profitable mission that tests the strength of Asajj's character.

Analysis:

Ventress is still emotionally raw from losing her clan, but she keeps her feelings concealed. Morose as she wanders the galaxy, she's in no mood for a bounty hunter who's trying to get fresh.

Lucky for her, and ultimately Pluma, skewering one bad actor on her blade puts her first in line to join Boba Fett's crew on a sensitive and lucrative mission.

Boba Fett is growing into a leader and a fine bounty hunter in his own right, and for the most part Ventress is agreeable to joining his gang along with Latts with her scaled boa, Highsinger and his precise rapid-fire blasters, a dapper-looking Dengar, and Bossk.

But here's where they differ: Boba Fett is still a child and adamant that people listen to him. He's blinded by his lust for credits, and he doesn't care to know the details as long as he gets paid.

Meanwhile, Ventress very much has her eye on the money, too, but she's clearly moved by Pluma's plight, seeing her own sad life reflected back at her. And not only does her solution have more heart than Boba's stick-to-the-job plan, she ends up getting paid twice. That's just good business!

Ultimately, Pluma is reunited with her family instead of becoming the young bride of the loathsome lord of her planet, and Ventress's deal results in Boba learning a valuable lesson about crossing a Force-wielding witch.

And like Pluma, now Ventress has a future.

Intel:



Krismo's design was heavily influenced by concept art for the young Obi-Wan Kenobi created by Iain McCaig before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Savage Opress is reunited with his kin in "Brothers."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch