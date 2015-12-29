-
Pluma Sodi
A young Kage girl at the time of the Clone Wars, Pluma Sodi was desired by the loathsome lord of her home planet Quarzite, Otua Blank. Blank wanted Pluma as his young bride, and had his soldiers capture her. To safely transport her to Blank's underground fortress via subtram, Blank hired a team of highly skilled bounty hunters as protection. Though Pluma was feisty and brave, she needed the help of her brother, Krismo, and the Kage warriors to escape.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
-
Female
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.6m
species
-
Kage