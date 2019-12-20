Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is Here!

The final film of the Skywalker saga is in theaters now.
Long, have we waited. And the wait is over.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here! Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film ends the Skywalker saga in epic, shocking fashion, as Rey faces her destiny and an old enemy returns.
Enjoy your return to a galaxy far, far away.
