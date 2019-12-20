ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is Here!

December 20, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The final film of the Skywalker saga is in theaters now.

Long, have we waited. And the wait is over.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here! Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film ends the Skywalker saga in epic, shocking fashion, as Rey faces her destiny and an old enemy returns.

For more on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, check out StarWars.com's in-depth coverage:


Plus, see interviews with the cast and creators on The Star Wars Show!


Enjoy your return to a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

