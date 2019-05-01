ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

D-O Rolls from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Star Wars Day Snack

May 1, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

Roll into May the 4th with a cookie recipe inspired by the new Star Wars droid.

It's almost Star Wars Day! And what better way to celebrate May the 4th than by honoring the droids of the Star Wars universe.

BB-8 and D-O in The Rise of Skywalker.

The newest droid on the scene is D-O, a little uni-roller who will debut this December in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

D-O takes the stage at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.
D-O takes the stage at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. (Photo by Chris Lazarro)

Paying tribute to the pint-sized counterpart requires a one-of-a-kind cookie, one that is just as exceptional as BB’s little friend, and these cookies -- like their inspiration -- actually move.

A hand movies the wheel of a D-O cookie, in a GIF.

Like building any droid, it may take some patience to piece this recipe together, but in the end you’ll have a fun, entertaining snack. And don’t worry about eating your creation; nobody worries about upsetting a droid.

Spinning D-O Cookies

What You’ll Need:


Cookie Ingredients:
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • Zest of half a lemon
  • 1 egg
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla

Icing Ingredients:
  • 5 cups powdered sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons meringue powder
  • 6 Tablespoons warm water
  • Black food gel dye

Step 1: In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, ginger, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until fluffy.

Step 3: Add the lemon zest, egg, and vanilla, until combined.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with baking mats or parchment paper. 

A D-O cookie template cut out and placed atop flattened cookie dough.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use template to cut out shapes, then transfer onto the prepped baking sheets.

Pieces of cookie dough cut out from a D-O uni-roller template and labeled 1 through 5.

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Step 9: In the bowl of an electric mixer, stir together the powdered sugar and meringue powder. Slowly add the water until the icing is combined. Add a teaspoon of water if necessary, to get the right consistency.

Step 10: Separate one cup of icing into a bowl, then stir in the food gel dye to color the icing black.

Step 11: Place the remaining white icing into a piping bag.

Icing is used to hold pieces of a D-O cookie together.

Step 12: Use the icing to attach pieces 2 and 3 to piece 1, forming the base. Let set.

White icing is piped onto the wheel of a D-O cookie.

Step 13: While those pieces are drying, use the icing to pipe an outline onto pieces 4 and 5. Flood with icing, then use a toothpick to clean up the edges. Let dry.

Green gel food dye applied to the D-O uni-roller head area using a kitchen paintbrush.

Step 13: When the icing is dry, use a clean kitchen paintbrush and the green food gel dye to color in the green areas.

Black icing is piped onto the wheel element of a D-O cookie.

Step 14: Place the black icing in the piping bag and add the finishing details. Let dry.

A partially frosted D-O cookie.

Step 15: Lay piece 4 over the assembled base. Do not secure in place with icing, this is the piece that will move.

Step 16: Create antenna using the black fondant, and place on the head area of the base.The decorated head piece of a D-O cookie is placed on the cookie base.

Step 17: Use icing to secure piece 5 onto the base.

A completed D-O uni-roller cookie with movable wheel, on a white plate.

Step 18: Once all the icing has dried, the cookies are complete and ready to spin.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

