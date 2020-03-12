ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

Updated: Learn More About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the StarWars.com Databank

March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Study up on new characters and updated entries for fan-favorites like Rey, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, and the Millennium Falcon.

Updated March 12, 2020: 

Looking to explore the world of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Well, you won't need a wayfinder to do so: StarWars.com has released and updated a galaxy of entries related to the final film of the Skywalker saga in the official Databank. Learn about the Knights of RenExogol, First Order jet troopers, and more characters, vehicles, and planets from The Rise of Skywalker!

ExogolJet troopers

Original article: 

The Skywalker saga has come to its conclusion with the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the highly-anticipated new film. And you can immerse yourself in the lore now with all-new characters, ships, and location entries in the StarWars.com official databank.

Aftab Ackbar Jannah

What do you know about new characters like Jannah, Babu Frik, Aftab Ackbar, and D-O?

Aki-Aki Albrekh

Who are the Aki-Aki of Pasaana? How exactly did Albrekh the Sith alchemist fix Kylo Ren’s splintered helmet?

Pasaana loader skimmerPasaana transport skimmer

Can you tell a Pasaana transport skimmer from a loader skimmer?

The answers you seek are ahead when you dive headfirst into the official databank, where you can learn all about these characters, vehicles, plus so much more!

FinnEmperor Palpatine / Darth Sidious

And we’ve updated bios on key players from the new film including Rey, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Emperor Palpatine, and of course the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and via Movies Anywhere, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheRiseofSkywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Databank

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Most Powerful Moment in the Sequel Trilogy?

    April 16, 2021

    April 16, 2021

    Apr 16

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    Mattel Brings Babu Frik, From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, To Life

    September 10, 2020

    September 10, 2020

    Sep 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Poe Dameron: Free Fall Takes us Back to Yavin 4 - Exclusive Excerpt

    July 16, 2020

    July 16, 2020

    Jul 16

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Day with Disney+

    May 4, 2020

    May 4, 2020

    May 4

  • {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Coming to Disney+ on May the 4th

    April 27, 2020

    April 27, 2020

    Apr 27

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    Teaching with Star Wars: Rey's Journey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    April 22, 2020

    April 22, 2020

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

    April 10, 2020

    April 10, 2020

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    Inside the Lucasfilm Archive: Lightsabers of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    April 3, 2020

    April 3, 2020

    Apr 3

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved