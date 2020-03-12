Updated: Learn More About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the StarWars.com Databank

Study up on new characters and updated entries for fan-favorites like Rey, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, and the Millennium Falcon.

Updated March 12, 2020:

Looking to explore the world of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Well, you won't need a wayfinder to do so: StarWars.com has released and updated a galaxy of entries related to the final film of the Skywalker saga in the official Databank. Learn about the Knights of Ren, Exogol, First Order jet troopers, and more characters, vehicles, and planets from The Rise of Skywalker!

Original article:

The Skywalker saga has come to its conclusion with the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the highly-anticipated new film. And you can immerse yourself in the lore now with all-new characters, ships, and location entries in the StarWars.com official databank.

What do you know about new characters like Jannah, Babu Frik, Aftab Ackbar, and D-O?

Who are the Aki-Aki of Pasaana? How exactly did Albrekh the Sith alchemist fix Kylo Ren’s splintered helmet?

Can you tell a Pasaana transport skimmer from a loader skimmer?

The answers you seek are ahead when you dive headfirst into the official databank, where you can learn all about these characters, vehicles, plus so much more!

And we’ve updated bios on key players from the new film including Rey, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Emperor Palpatine, and of course the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and via Movies Anywhere, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheRiseofSkywalker