The End of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Comes Home

Own the thrilling conclusion to the epic nine-part story on digital March 17 and Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD March 31!

Long have we waited...to complete our Skywalker saga collection. And soon you can bring Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe, Babu Frik, Jannah, Rose, and the rest of the gang home.

Last year, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams’ riveting conclusion to the Skywalker saga, electrified audiences around the globe, earning more than a billion dollars worldwide. Now, you can complete your collection and experience the saga anytime you want when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and via Movies Anywhere on March 17, two weeks before it lands physically in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.



Bonus material includes a feature-length, making-of documentary, which goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and explores the legacy of the Skywalker saga. Plus, other extended features allow you to dig into the film’s Pasaana desert scenes, hear from Warwick Davis as he reprises his role as Wicket the Ewok, and learn about how the creature effects team created a record 584 creatures and droids for the film, including D-O! The digital release also includes a special, exclusive feature highlighting legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every episode in the Skywalker saga.

The full list includes*:



The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

– The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

– Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen. Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

– See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details. D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

– Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid. Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

– Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison. Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Digital Exclusive:Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final episode in the Skywalker saga, welcomed the return of original characters Luke Skywalker, General Leia Organa, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Emperor Palpatine, and Lando Calrissian, along with the latest generation of heroes and villains, including Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, Maz, Rose, General Hux and Kylo Ren. Newcomers include Jannah, a new ally of the Resistance; Allegiant General Pryde of the First Order; and smuggler Zorii Bliss.

Choose from a variety of at-home viewing experiences. The Multiscreen Edition includes Blu-ray and a Digital copy, giving you the flexibility to watch the film on different devices. Those with 4K Ultra HD capability may opt for a 4K UHD Ultimate Collector’s Edition, including 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a Digital copy. 4K Ultra HD provides four times the resolution of HD paired with fully immersive picture and sound and Dolby Atmos audio, allowing viewers at home to practically feel the Force.

And on March 31, coinciding with the physical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, eight Star Wars films are being released on 4K UHD for the first time: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

FEATURE RUN TIME: Approximately 142 min.

RATING: PG-13 in U.S.; PG in CE; G in CF

ASPECT RATIO: 2.39:1

AUDIO:

4K UHD Blu-ray : English Dolby Atmos, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio, French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus

Blu-ray : English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

DVD : English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

UHD Digital : English Dolby Atmos (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

HD Digital : English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

SD Digital : English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

SUBTITLES:

4K UHD Blu-ray : English SDH, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Spanish, Swedish and French

Blu- ray : English SDH, Spanish and French

DVD : English SDH, Spanish and French

Digital : English SDH, French, Spanish (some platforms)

