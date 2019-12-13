Poll: Who Do You Most Want to See in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Old friends and new fighters make up the stunning cast of characters. Who are you most excited to see?

We're counting down the days until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters, a day that will see the end of the Skywalker saga, and we're excited to see what the new film has in store for Rey, Kylo Ren, and the other characters we've come to know through the saga. The film has teased the return of Lando Calrissian, new looks for fan-favorites like Poe Dameron and Finn, and all-new faces from fierce fighter Jannah to the diminutive droidsmith Babu Frik. While we wait to see how the story unfolds, we'd love to know: among such a formidable crew of amazing characters, who are you most excited to see on screen? Cast your vote in the StarWars.com poll below!