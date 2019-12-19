New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Updates Coming to Mobile Games

Plus, enjoy up to 75 percent off select PC and console games this holiday season.
As we celebrate the end of the Skywalker saga with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, many of your favorite mobile games join in the fun with new events, characters, and other surprise updates that tie-in to the film’s release.
Plus, with the holidays approaching like a Star Destroyer coming out of hyperspace, many of your favorite classic PC and console games are on sale so the gamers on your shopping list (or, let’s be honest, you) will have something new to play while celebrating the season.
Here’s the official StarWars.com rundown of mobile updates and exciting sales.
Star Wars: Commander
Join the cavalry and climb onto the back of a galloping orbak with the Orbak Marauder, a new unit featuring the powerful beasts from The Rise of Skywalker and Elite Orbak Marauder equipment to enhance resistance and offensive capabilities. The 4-week event starts today.
You can also meet Maz Kanata and Lando Calrissian, two of the galaxy’s smoothest talkers, and take part in a special 24-hour Crystal sale starting December 25. Available from App Store and Google Play.
Disney Magic Kingdoms
Join Finn, Poe Dameron, General Hux, a First Order Stormtrooper, Rey, Kylo Ren, and BB-8 during a limited-time event story set in the happiest place in this galaxy. You’ll also have the chance to bring C-3PO and R2-D2 into the mix.
Plus, you can update your park with attractions like the X-wing Simulator and, of course, a Cantina, and concessions including a Blue Milk Stand and a blue or red (or both!) Lightsaber Stand. Available from App Store and Google Play.
Disney Emoji Blitz
From December 19-23, take part in the Kylo Ren Villain event when the First Order’s supreme leader joins the game for a limited time. Available from App Store and Google Play.
Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
The Sith trooper, General Hux, and a new Finn unit have all joined the battle, and and a new feature, the Journey Guide, will give players a sneak peek at the new Rey and Kylo from The Rise of Skywalker. Available from Apple and Google Play.
Now through January 2, all Star Wars games are up to 75 percent off.
Titles include:
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Star Wars: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Starfighter
- Knights of the Old Republic
- Knights of the Old Republic II
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- LEGO Star Wars II
- LEGO Star Wars III
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Now through January 17, save up to 75 percent on select Star Wars games.
Titles include:
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- Star Wars: Starfighter
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Super Star Wars
Now through January 2, the entire Star Wars Steam catalog will have up to 65 percent off individual games.
Titles include:
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)
- Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- Star Wars: X-Wing
- Star Wars: Starfighter
Now through January 2, the entire Star Wars GOG catalog will have up to 65 percent off individual games.
Titles include:
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)
- Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- Star Wars: X-Wing
- Star Wars: Starfighter
Now through January 3, the entire Star Wars Origin catalog is up to 67 percent off.
Titles include:
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)
- Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- Star Wars: X-Wing
- Star Wars: Starfighter
Now through December 26, get up to 65 percent off individual games through Humble Bundle.
Titles include:
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)
- Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- Star Wars: X-Wing
- Star Wars: Starfighter
- Star Wars Collection
- Star Wars Classics Collection
- Star Wars X-Wing Bundle
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection
