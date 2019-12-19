New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Updates Coming to Mobile Games

Plus, enjoy up to 75 percent off select PC and console games this holiday season.

As we celebrate the end of the Skywalker saga with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, many of your favorite mobile games join in the fun with new events, characters, and other surprise updates that tie-in to the film’s release.

Plus, with the holidays approaching like a Star Destroyer coming out of hyperspace, many of your favorite classic PC and console games are on sale so the gamers on your shopping list (or, let’s be honest, you) will have something new to play while celebrating the season.

Here’s the official StarWars.com rundown of mobile updates and exciting sales.

Star Wars: Commander

Join the cavalry and climb onto the back of a galloping orbak with the Orbak Marauder, a new unit featuring the powerful beasts from The Rise of Skywalker and Elite Orbak Marauder equipment to enhance resistance and offensive capabilities. The 4-week event starts today.

You can also meet Maz Kanata and Lando Calrissian, two of the galaxy’s smoothest talkers, and take part in a special 24-hour Crystal sale starting December 25. Available from App Store and Google Play.

Disney Magic Kingdoms

Join Finn, Poe Dameron, General Hux, a First Order Stormtrooper, Rey, Kylo Ren, and BB-8 during a limited-time event story set in the happiest place in this galaxy. You’ll also have the chance to bring C-3PO and R2-D2 into the mix.

Plus, you can update your park with attractions like the X-wing Simulator and, of course, a Cantina, and concessions including a Blue Milk Stand and a blue or red (or both!) Lightsaber Stand. Available from App Store and Google Play.

Disney Emoji Blitz

From December 19-23, take part in the Kylo Ren Villain event when the First Order’s supreme leader joins the game for a limited time. Available from App Store and Google Play.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

The Sith trooper, General Hux, and a new Finn unit have all joined the battle, and and a new feature, the Journey Guide, will give players a sneak peek at the new Rey and Kylo from The Rise of Skywalker. Available from Apple and Google Play.

Xbox Countdown Sale

Now through January 2, all Star Wars games are up to 75 percent off.

Titles include:



Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic)

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Starfighter

Knights of the Old Republic

Knights of the Old Republic II

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

LEGO Star Wars II

LEGO Star Wars III

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Playstation

Now through January 17, save up to 75 percent on select Star Wars games.

Titles include:



Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Super Star Wars

Steam Winter Sale

Now through January 2, the entire Star Wars Steam catalog will have up to 65 percent off individual games.

Titles include:



Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Rebellion

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars: TIE Fighter

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2

Star Wars: X-Wing

Star Wars: Starfighter

GOG Winter Sale

Now through January 2, the entire Star Wars GOG catalog will have up to 65 percent off individual games.

Titles include:



Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Rebellion

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars: TIE Fighter

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2

Star Wars: X-Wing

Star Wars: Starfighter

Origin Winter Sale

Now through January 3, the entire Star Wars Origin catalog is up to 67 percent off.

Titles include:



Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Rebellion

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars: TIE Fighter

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2

Star Wars: X-Wing

Star Wars: Starfighter

Humble Bundle

Now through December 26, get up to 65 percent off individual games through Humble Bundle.

Titles include:



Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Rebellion

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars: TIE Fighter

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2

Star Wars: X-Wing

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars Collection

Star Wars Classics Collection

Star Wars X-Wing Bundle

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection

