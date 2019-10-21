ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

9 Highlights from the Final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

October 22, 2019
Kristin Baver

The hopeful Resistance clashes with the evil First Order in the thrilling final chapter, in theaters December 20.

“It’s an instinct. A feeling. The Force brought us together.”

As we prepare for the bittersweet end of the Skywalker saga, it’s an emotional moment for fans. And yet, in the last days before the final chapter debuts with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a feeling of hope permeates the final trailer for the film. The Resistance is resilient and even in the darkest of times, faith in not only the Force, but in good people coming together to fight evil in the galaxy could win the day. Or it could be their undoing, if you listen to what sounds like the haunting voice of the Emperor.

Watch the thrilling new trailer for yourself below, then read on for our favorite moments.


1. Rey leaping onto the wreckage. When we first met Rey, she was a lone scavenger capably traversing the wreckage of the Battle of Jakku to survive. She’s come so far and learned so much since that moment in the trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, including training in the ways of the Jedi. Deep down she’s still a survivor who can take care of herself.

2. “We’re not alone.” In the final moments of Star Wars: The Last Jedi it seemed that no one in the galaxy was prepared to answer the desperate call of the Resistance. That doesn’t appear to be the case anymore, with Poe Dameron’s emotional declaration played over a scene featuring the hero leading a briefing for a crowd that now includes Lando Calrissian and a new Mon Calamari.

Rose Tico steps forward as Resistance troops load onto transports, in a GIF.

3. Rose Tico! We get the briefest of glimpses of Lieutenant Connix and Rose, yet their faces betray so much emotion in that split second. Coupled with the very serious looks from Poe, Finn, and Chewbacca, and we know we’re in for something big.

4. That ship. The Millennium Falcon may be the most recognizable ship from the saga, but the hammerhead corvette takes us back to the first moments in Star Wars: A New Hope when Leia tries to outrun the Empire in the Tantive IV, stolen Death Star plans in tow.

Kylo Ren walks through the rain while adjusting his grip on his lightsaber.

5. The return of Kylo Ren. Unmasked, he emerges from the watery mist seemingly striding toward Rey, lightsaber ignited, a searing look of determination on his face.

Squadrons of TIE fighters fly toward ice mountains.

6. “Long have I waited.” The empty throne coupled with Palpatine’s voice is chilling enough, but the swarm of First Order TIE fighters followed by the Star Destroyer emerging from the deep and the Millennium Falcon pulling ahead to lead a ragtag army of ships feels like the beginning of the ultimate, final confrontation in this battle between the forces of good and evil.

Rey and Chewbacca pilot the Millennium Falcon as Finn and Poe enter the cockpit, in a GIF.

7. Inside the cockpit. A smile shared between Rey the pilot and her loyal co-pilot Chewbacca as Finn, Poe, and C-3PO file in to the cockpit of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy is a moment worth cheering.

Babu Frik works on the electronics in C-3PO's head with Rey in the background, in a GIF.

8. One last look from Threepio. The fussy protocol droid has been with us since the beginning. Now in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we find him in an emotional moment -- “taking one last look” at his friends, including his eternal counterpart R2-D2, BB-8, and D-O. Not even the first footage of Zorii Bliss and adorable droidsmith Babu Frik in action can stop us from crying over this moment.

Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

9. “The Force will be with you. Always.” Luke and Leia whisper these final words in a moment that shows Rey is bathed in the blue light of her elegant weapon and there seems to be hope shining in her eyes.

Rey stands on the wreckage of the second Death Star while holding a lightsaber, in a GIF.

What was your favorite moment from the trailer? Tell us in the comments below! And don't forget to check out the new poster art!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives December 20 and tickets are available now.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Do you know a fan who’s most impressive? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver all about them.

