*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by using the small roll of tape as a template for D-O’s large wheel. Trace it twice around the outside edge on the white craft foam and cut out the circles.

Step 2: Trace the tape roll twice around the inside edge to make smaller circles. Cut out the two smaller white foam circles.

Step 3: Paint the edge of the two larger circles green and set aside to dry.

Step 4: With the pencil and ruler, draw D-O’s wheel design on the smaller circles. You should have a series of small straight lines and a rectangle below them; see the photo below for reference.

Step 5: Paint the small rectangle black, and the two shapes at the bottom green, and let the paint dry.

Step 6: Hot glue the small circles to the center of the large circles.

Step 7: Next, draw a cone shape on another piece of white craft foam. Cut it out, and then use it as a template to trace and cut out a second cone shape of the same size.

Step 8: Paint the tip of the cone shapes green, making sure that they face opposite directions so that they’ll line up when placed back to back. Paint a small black rounded rectangle shape at the top of D-O’s head pieces and let all paint dry.

Step 9: Draw small rectangles on the large circles in the space not covered by the small foam circles.

Step 10: Cut the chenille stem to 6 cm. in length and hot glue it to the center of one small circle only (not both).

Step 11: Cut two small rectangles from the black foam for D-O’s “neck.”

Step 12: Hot glue two parallel edges of the unpainted sides of the large circles, design on the bottom, and press them together. There should be space in the middle to slide in a pencil easily.

Step 13: Once the glue is cool, slide the circles on to the pencil. Glue the two black rectangles together with the top of the silver stem between them. Once cool, wrap the stem around the top of the pencil.

Step 14: Hot glue the two head shapes together with the black rectangles between them; there should be enough of the black foam showing on the bottom to make D-O’s neck.

Let cool, and your new droid friend is complete! Take him anywhere you might need a friendly droid face and you’ll never feel alone.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

