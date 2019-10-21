ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ticket Offers and Giveaways

October 22, 2019
October 22, 2019
StarWars.com Team

You don’t need to use the Force to snag tickets, get details on special events, and more!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters December 20, 2019, the final chapter in the Skywalker saga that will conclude the epic struggle between light and dark, Rey and Kylo Ren, and the Resistance and the First Order. Tickets are on sale now, and StarWars.com is pleased to share a galaxy of offers, special events, and giveaways available to celebrate the highly-anticipated film’s release.

Star Wars marathon

Opening Night Events

On Thursday, December 19, ahead of its official opening on December 20, fans can be among the first to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by attending an Opening Night Fan Event or a Star Wars Marathon featuring all nine films from the Skywalker saga. Guests attending these premium events will receive a commemorative “Opening Night” pin and a special concession offer. In addition, fans attending the Star Wars marathon will receive an exclusive blanket. At each event, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will start at 5 p.m. local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times. 

Ticket offers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from AMC

Star Wars Sundays with IMAX at AMC

Each Sunday, from December 22 – January 12, guests who purchase a ticket to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in IMAX at AMC Theatres will receive an exclusive print from artist Dan Mumford. Collect all four, while supplies last.

Ticket offers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from Regal Cinema

Star Wars Saturdays with IMAX at Regal

Each Saturday, from December 21 – January 4, the first 500 guests who experience Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive collectible ticket featuring art by Tom Whalen. Collect all three tickets, while supplies last.

Ticket offers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from Alamo

Alamo Drafthouse

As part of the advanced ticketing promotion, you can add exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker collectibles to your Alamo Drafthouse ticket purchase, including a commemorative all-Star Wars issue of Birth.Movies.Death. and two incredible Mondo-designed glasses. Available for a limited time only.

Ticket offers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from Atom

Atom Tickets

And for a limited time, moviegoers who get Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie tickets via the Atom Tickets app or at atomtickets.com will be able to purchase an exclusive, framed collector’s ticket to celebrate the opening of the film.

Learn more about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and check back for new information on the exciting final chapter.

