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{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"}

Go Undercover with the New Boushh Helmet from the Galactic Archives Series — Exclusive

April 24, 2026
April 24, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Make like Princess Leia Organa in a bounty hunter disguise with a wearable version of her Boushh Helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi debuting at Disney Store this May the 4th.

Get ready to negotiate with Jabba the Hutt and collect a bounty on the mighty Chewbacca. You can finally bring a wearable version of the Boushh helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi thanks to the newest entry in the Star Wars Galactic Archives Series.

The Boussh Helmet worn by Princess Leia Organa.

Styled after the disguise worn by Princess Leia Organa, the just-revealed Boushh Helmet is a fully wearable 1:1 replica that has been carefully recreated with assets and 3D scans from the Lucasfilm Archives.

Boussh Helmet from the Galactic Archives Series.

The Boushh Helmet features a number of screen-accurate details including a faux leather muzzle, rear neck detailing, and carefully recreated paint and decorations. Electronic effects, such as a voice changer, add further authenticity to the helmet. (Ubese phrase book not included!)

Leia’s Boushh Helmet was created in partnership with Lucasfilm as the seventh release in the Star Wars Galactic Archives Series, an exclusive line that crafts collector-focused items with screen-accurate details and enhanced playable features. Previous Galactic Archives Series releases include the electronic dejarik board game, the remote-controlled mouse droid, and the wearable Reforged Kylo Ren Helmet.

The new Boushh Helmet and other exciting new items launch at 8 a.m. PST on May 4, 2026 on DisneyStore.com and at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

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