Bring Home the Bounty: New Star Wars Gaming Greats Figures Revealed and More!

December 21, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The ARC Trooper comes to Hasbro’s Black Series and Vintage Collection, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand inspire new teas, and more.

Every Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get your tracking fobs ready.

This week, Bring Home the Bounty debuts figures based on the ARC Trooper and much more!

The hunt is on at BringHomeTheBounty.com, with the latest products inspired by The Book of Boba Fett and more, including new apparel, accessories, and collectibles from Gentle Giant Ltd., Hasbro, and others. Many new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

Boba Fett Mini-Bust by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Boba Fett Mini-Bust by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Based on The Book of Boba Fett, this approximately 6-inch, 1/6 scale bust will be a stunning addition to the collection of any Fett fan. And it’s a rare bounty, limited to only 3,000 pieces with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. 

Star Wars Gaming Greats by Hasbro Battlefront II ARC TrooperStar Wars Gaming Greats by Hasbro ARC Trooper

Star Wars Gaming Greats by Hasbro

Star Wars Battlefront II’s fan favorite ARC Trooper comes to the 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series and 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, along with Vintage Collection variations Umbra Operative and Lambent Seeker. Pre-order available soon.

The Book of Boba Fett Collection by Heroes and Villains

The Book of Boba Fett Collection by Heroes and Villains

Gear up for the bounty hunter’s new Disney+ series with this stylish range.

The Book of Boba Fett Gift Box by The Republic of Tea

The Book of Boba Fett Gift Box by The Republic of Tea

The limited-edition set features teas inspired by Boba Fett (Legendary Green Chai) and Fennec Shand (Elite Black Tea) -- the perfect sips to enjoy while ruling with respect.

The Mandalorian Nevarro Pin Set by Salesone

The Mandalorian Nevarro Pin Set by Salesone

Show your love of The Mandalorian with these attractive enamel pins, including Din Djarin himself, Grogu, the Armorer, Moff Gideon, the Razor Crest, and a special tribute to Nevarro, home of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild. Available only at Amazon.

Visit BringHomeTheBounty.com every Tuesday through December 28 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the Star Wars galaxy and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheBounty and #StarWars.

