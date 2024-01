Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

Enjoy a galaxy of deals this holiday season.

‘Tis the season for sharing your love of Star Wars with gifts for friends and family in your life. Or maybe there’s something you’ve been waiting to add to your own collection? StarWars.com is here to rescue you. See below for our guide to Star Wars sales and deals on Star Wars collectibles, apparel, décor, and more during Black Friday and Cyber Week!

Amazon

Take up to 40% off Star Wars holiday gifts from November 17-27.

BoxLunch

Buy one, get one 50% select Star Wars merchandise.

Citizen Watch

Take an extra 15% off from November 21-26.

Cufflinks

Take 20% sitewide from November 20-25.

DIFF Eyewear

Get 50% all Star Wars styles from November 19-December 26.

Displate

Enjoy up to 41% off November 17th only!

Entertainment Earth

Enjoy buy one, get one 50% off on all in-stock Star Wars action figures from November 15-21! Plus, save 75% off Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Lightsaber from November 22-25.

Funko

Save up to 50% off Star Wars Funko Pop! collectibles, advent calendars, ornaments and apparel at Funko.com and Loungefly.com from November 23-26.

FYE

Buy one, get one 50% on select Star Wars action figures and Funko Pop! collectibles.

Girl’s Crew

Take up to 40% off sitewide from November 12-27.

GOG.com



Get up to 65% off select Star Wars games from November 21-28.

Her Universe

Save up to 70% off select Star Wars styles from November 20-27.

Hotel Collection



Save 40% on the Star Wars Collection of fragrances through November 30.

Insight Editions

Get 40% off sitewide from November 22-29.

Jazwares

Enjoy up to 20% off the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Luke Skywalker X-wing and up to 50% off Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Asajj Ventress Ginivex Starfighter mystery bundles only on Amazon.com.

JoyJolt

Buy one, get one 50% from November 13-28.

Milk Snob

Enjoy 40% off sitewide from November 17-29 with offer code: 40.

Petunia Pickle Bottom

Take 15% off select The Child Collector’s Bundles from November 22-30.

RSVLTS

Get up to 60% off select apparel and free wrapping paper with every order while supplies last, available through November 27.

RockLove

Take 30% off all in-stock Star Wars items November 27th only!

Ruggable

Get 20% off Star Wars rugs and doormats from November 22-29.

Sackcloth & Ashes

Enjoy 30% off Star Wars blankets from November 22-29.

Star Wars Fine Jewelry



Take up to 60% off from November 22-27, with early access on some items available now.

Thomas Kinkade Studios

Save 25% on the Star Wars Collection with code FORCE25. Available November 24-29.

Xbox

Get up to 75% off select Star Wars games from November 17-30.