Star Wars Halloween 2016 Roundup!

Celebrate Halloween with StarWars.com's best spooky videos, blogs, and more!
Giant monsters that eat pig men in dungeons. Brain worms that reanimate dead anthropomorphic bugs and take control of soldiers' minds. Man-eating teddy bears. See -- Star Wars is full of scary stuff, and since it's Halloween season, StarWars.com is celebrating the spooky side of the saga. Check out the links below for videos, blogs, and crafts for thrills and chills more terrifying than a mynock on your windshield. (And come back, if you dare -- we'll keep updating this post in the lead-up to Halloween!)
VIDEO
BLOGS
- 6 Haunting Star Wars Stories to Read and Watch on Halloween
- Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be For Halloween?
- Monsters of the Galaxy Digital Trading Cards
- That Time The Clone Wars Was Infected By Brain Worms
- 10 Times Star Wars Characters Dressed in Costume
- From a Certain Point of View: What is the Best Star Wars Monster Design?
- Poll: What is the Scariest Moment in Star Wars?
- Poll: Star Wars Monster Showdown
- 5 Scary Star Wars Scenes
HALLOWEEN CRAFTS
- Grand Admiral Pumpkin: How to Make a Thrawn-O'-Lantern
- Go As Gonk and More: Last-Minute DIY Star Wars Costumes
- Last-Minute Star Wars Costume Ideas
- DIY Han Solo Costume
- How to Make a B'omarr Monk Halloween Lantern
- How to Throw a Star Wars Halloween Party
- How to Make a Stormtrooper Pumpkin
- A Nearly-Instant Leia Costume
JACK-O-LANTERN STENCILS
- Print out all 8 Jack-O'-Lantern stencils that appear below and use them (and the Force) to create or inspire your own Halloween pumpkin creations.