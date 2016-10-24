Star Wars Halloween 2016 Roundup!

Celebrate Halloween with StarWars.com's best spooky videos, blogs, and more!

Giant monsters that eat pig men in dungeons. Brain worms that reanimate dead anthropomorphic bugs and take control of soldiers' minds. Man-eating teddy bears. See -- Star Wars is full of scary stuff, and since it's Halloween season, StarWars.com is celebrating the spooky side of the saga. Check out the links below for videos, blogs, and crafts for thrills and chills more terrifying than a mynock on your windshield. (And come back, if you dare -- we'll keep updating this post in the lead-up to Halloween!)

