*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Begin by opening the empty snow globe by removing both lids. Set aside the outer lid for now.

Fill the snow globe with a small amount of water; if it’s too heavy, it will pull on the lantern, so fill it no higher than ¼ full.

Add a few drops of pink food coloring to the water.

Ball up the plastic wrap, place it inside the snow globe as the “brain,” and firmly put the inner lid in place.

Next, cut 18 strips of the black cardstock paper, 12” long and about 1.25” in width. (You can trace the ruler across the cardstock sheets for efficiency.)

Take two strips of the black paper. Line them up end to end to make a 90-degree L shape. Fold the paper strips, one over each other, repeatedly to create a paper chain.

Use the tape on both ends to hold down the edges.

Repeat 5 more times for a total of 6 black paper chains.

Take the remaining 6 strips of unfolded black paper and fold them into squares to make an accordion shape. Gently straighten the strips out, but not completely flat.

Next, use the hot glue or tape to stick one accordion strip to one paper chain at a 90-degree angle. Repeat five more times. These will be the 6 “legs” of the B’omarr monk.

Get a helper to hold the snow globe, or rest it on the spool of fishing line to keep it from rolling across the table. Take the paper lantern (still folded) and place the bottom of it over the mouth of the globe.

Screw the outer lid firmly in place so that the bottom wire of the lantern is held between the inner and outer lids. The outer lid should be big enough to cover the bottom of the lantern and keep the globe securely hanging inside once the lantern is hung.

Use the wire that comes with the paper lantern to expand it. Gently bend the wire around the snow globe; make sure that it doesn’t abruptly slip across the lid of the snow globe and tear the paper.

Cut a piece of fishing line and tie it to the top wire of the lantern so you can hang it later.

Next, use the hot glue gun to adhere the end of the folded paper chain, with the accordion piece hanging down, to the middle of the lantern. This is one of the droid’s “legs.”

Glue three legs on either side of the globe, for a total of six. You can use the wires of the lantern as a guide to keep them in a straight line.

Let the glue cool, and your B’omarr monk paper lantern is complete and ready to hang.

Even if the trick-or-treaters visiting your porch this year don’t recognize the perimeter droid from Jabba’s palace, its resemblance to a uniquely weird spider will make it right at home with your other spooky Halloween decorations.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.