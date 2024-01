Vote on the saga's greatest screams from brain worms to wampa.

As much as we all love a good lightsaber battle or seeing the scoundrel get the princess, the truly terrifying moments in Star Wars can be just as entertaining. In the spirit of Halloween, we're taking a look at the best jump scares, gory villains, and creepy creatures to determine which is truly the spookiest Star Wars moment. Vote for your favorite haunting scene and let us know why you love it in the comments below!