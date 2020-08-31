ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

Take a Virtual Tour Inside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Star Wars-themed land from the comfort of home with new videos, games, merchandise, and more!

Bright suns! This weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World® Resort. And while you may not be there in person to propose a toast at Oga’s Cantina or haggle with Dok-Ondar over a new lightsaber hilt, there are plenty of ways to celebrate from the comfort of your own home.

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities DJ R-3X in Oga's CantinaAn image from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The Disney Parks Blog recently shared exclusive 360-degree video tours of both Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and Oga’s Cantina. Listen to DJ R-3X for some festive ambience or see how many Easter eggs you can spy in Dok-Ondar’s shop.


There are also new items from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost at Target, including a wide-eyed plush Ewok, T-shirts, and Hondo Ohnaka himself thanks to Hasbro’s The Black Series.

You can frolic through the streets of Batuu with the new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts on Star Wars Kids.

And soon you’ll be able to explore Black Spire Outpost in the world of the Sims with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack and in immersive virtual reality through the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR experience coming later this year from ILMxLAB.

An image from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Plus, StarWars.com has a whole galaxy of stories behind-the-scenes of Batuu and the land’s creation!


Videos previously recorded in Summer 2019. Images do not represent current park guidelines or requirements such as face coverings or physical distancing. Visit Disneyworld.com/experience-updates or Disneyland.com/updates, as applicable, for important park details.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Caring for Creatures from Across the Galaxy at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    SWCA 2022: Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and More Star Wars Characters Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved