ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Get Ready to Journey to Batuu in The Sims 4

August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020

A new pack for the popular life simulation game will send your Sim to a galaxy far, far away.

Ready for a trip to Batuu -- The Sims style?

A scene from The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Lucasfilm, Maxis, and EA announced today The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, a new pack for the popular life simulation game. Journey to Batuu sends your Sim to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost, the bustling hub of galactic activity brought to life at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort. Check out the fun trailer below, which teases some of the pack’s features and highlights, from lightsaber building to appearances from Vi Moradi, Rey, and Kylo Ren to Millennium Falcon action.


Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars games The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved