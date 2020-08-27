Get Ready to Journey to Batuu in The Sims 4

A new pack for the popular life simulation game will send your Sim to a galaxy far, far away.

Ready for a trip to Batuu -- The Sims style?

Lucasfilm, Maxis, and EA announced today The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, a new pack for the popular life simulation game. Journey to Batuu sends your Sim to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost, the bustling hub of galactic activity brought to life at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort. Check out the fun trailer below, which teases some of the pack’s features and highlights, from lightsaber building to appearances from Vi Moradi, Rey, and Kylo Ren to Millennium Falcon action.



Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu!

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog