Target’s Trading Outpost Collection, Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Lands August 30

Get ready to board a transport shuttle and travel to the galaxy’s edge. New toys, apparel, and other products inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the popular Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort, are landing this week only at Target in the U.S. for the official launch of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection. StarWars.com is thrilled to give you the first look at some of the latest items coming to Target, Target.com and the Target app starting at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on August 30. And for our friends in Canada, the Trading Outpost collection will be docking at Toys "R" Us soon, as well.

With over 100 exciting products to discover, including toys, apparel, home goods and more, there is so much to make the galaxy far, far away your own without having to make the jump to hyperspace to start or grow your collection. Along with the products below, you can expect a variety of customizable droids, an elegant Power & Control Lightsaber inspired by Savi’s Workshop, and so much more.

Hasbro

Infamous pirate Hondo Ohnaka joins Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line.

Mattel

A bevy of adorable plushes, including a wide-eyed bantha, a curious porg, and a toothy Ewok, as well as a Build-a-Droid will be available to snuggle.

Zak

Transport yourself to Oga’s Cantina or the Droid Depot with a beverage of your choice. Sip from the body of a loyal astromech or a sculpted mug made to look like a petite Jawa standing on the head of a patient R5-unit.

Jay Franco & Sons Inc.

Or cozy up in a hooded blanket as soft as a Wookiee and shaped like Chewbacca or R2-D2.

Hybrid Apparel

Pick up saga-spanning character tees for the whole family and show your allegiance to the Rebel Alliance or the First Order.

Visit Target.com, the Target app or a local Target store for more exclusive items from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection when it launches August 30!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

