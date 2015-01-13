ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Star Wars #1 Preview Recap - With New Interior Pages!

January 13, 2015
January 13, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Revisit StarWars.com's interviews, editiorials, and previews in advance of tomorrow's release!

Star Wars #1 is almost here! The highly-anticipated title from Marvel Entertainment, written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by John Cassaday, hits stores tomorrow and launches a new phase of Star Wars comic-book storytelling. It will be a day long remembered -- and just in case you've missed any of StarWars.com's special preview features, we've compiled everything below, like a traditional Death-Star-attack briefing:

Interview with writers Jason Aaron, Kieron Gillen, and Mark Waid by Dan Brooks

Midtown Comics Signing by StarWars.com Team

Marvel, Lucasfilm, and a New Era of Star Wars Comics by Jennifer Heddle

Star Wars #1 Interior Pages - Exclusive Preview! by StarWars.com Team

Star Wars #1 Party Variant with Jaxxon - Exclusive! by StarWars.com Team

Star Wars #1 Variant Cover by Joe Quesada - Exclusive! by StarWars.com Team

If that's not enough, we have one more brand-new preview as a reward for your Jedi patience. Check out fully-colored and lettered pages below!

  • star-wars-1-interior

    of
    star-wars-1-interior

    of
  • star-wars-1-interior-2

    of
    star-wars-1-interior-2

    of
  • star-wars-1-interior-3

    of
    star-wars-1-interior-3

    of
  • star-wars-1-interior-4

    of
    star-wars-1-interior-4

    of

    • And be sure to come back tomorrow for part two of Jim Beard's interview/sketchbook exploration with artist John Cassaday -- if you missed part one, you can read it on Marvel.com -- and stay tuned to StarWars.com and Marvel.com for even more on Star Wars #1!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    star wars comics Star Wars #1

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved