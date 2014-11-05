Star Wars #1 Party Variant with Jaxxon - Exclusive!

The blaster-wielding green rabbit of Star Wars returns on a special comic book cover!

This January, the iconic Star Wars franchise returns to the House of Ideas in grand fashion with the first can’t-miss ongoing series kicking off in Star Wars #1! Today, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm are extremely proud to unveil artist John Tyler Christopher’s Star Wars #1 Party Variant -- featuring the return of Jaxxon! Only available at Star Wars #1 Launch Parties, don’t miss your chance to get your hands on this one-of-a-kind variant cover to one of the biggest issues of the year!

“We couldn’t be happier to have Star Wars comics back at Marvel,” says Marvel SVP Sales & Marketing David Gabriel. “Star Wars has always been an important part of Marvel’s history and we knew we wanted to honor that legacy with a callback to the original Marvel Comics Star Wars series. We think old and new fans alike will be just as excited as we are to see Jaxxon, even if it’s only for this fun variant cover.”

From the star studded creative team of writer Jason Aaron, artist John Cassaday, and colorist Laura Martin comes a brand-new series spotlighting beloved characters from the original trilogy. Taking place immediately after the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, follow the continued adventures of Luke, Han, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and more as the growing Rebel Alliance battles for freedom against the Imperial Forces of the Galactic Empire!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.