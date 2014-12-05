Marvel's Star Wars #1 - Exclusive Preview!

Get your first look at interior pages by John Cassaday!

Star Wars #1, arriving January 14, 2015, will kick off a new era of Star Wars comics -- and StarWars.com has your first look!

Set directly after the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, the series (helmed by the all-star creative of team of writer Jason Aaron and artist John Cassaday) will be the flagship of Marvel's new canonical line of comics. What actually happened following the destruction of Death Star? Soon, you'll find out.

Check out exclusive preview pages of Star Wars #1 -- featuring some old friends doing what they do best -- below!