Meet Star Wars #1 Creators Jason Aaron and John Cassaday at Midtown Comics!

The superstar writer and artist are signing Star Wars #1 this Friday!

Star Wars #1 hits comics shops tomorrow (!) -- and brings with it a Death Star-sized big bang for Star Wars comics. The new ongoing series, set immediately following the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, kicks off Marvel's new line of comics set in a galaxy far, far away. And in a special event that would make Ewok party planners green with envy, you can meet the superstar creators behind it all!

Midtown Comics, one of New York's most legendary and long-running comic book stores, is hosting a special signing with Star Wars writer Jason Aaron and artist John Cassaday. The meet and greet will take place this Friday, January 16, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Midtown Comics Downtown (64 Fulton St., New York, NY, 10038). Visit Midtown Comics' Facebook page for more info!

