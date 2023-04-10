Watch the New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Trailer

The whimsical animated series arrives May the 4th on Disney+ and Disney Junior.

The next generation of Jedi (and some non-Jedi friends) are coming in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. And we have a new sneak peek.

Today Lucasfilm, Disney+, and Disney Junior revealed the official trailer for the upcoming animated series, and we are charmed. Master Yoda himself narrates the trailer, which introducing our heroes: younglings Kai, Lys, and (the impossibly cute) Nubs, along with their pilot pal Nash. “Heroes, you were born to be,” Yoda says, and it definitely looks to be the case. Check out the trailer below!



In the trailer, we get a glimpse of some of the younglings’ adventures, including piloting ships (Nubs needs a little seat booster!) and riding speeder bikes over water, Kai in a duel with the masked Taborr Val Dorn (played by Trey Murphy), and an encounter with a massive space slug.

Young Jedi Adventures, created for young audiences, follows Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. The series is set during the High Republic era — centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace — and the height of the Jedi Order. Three Young Jedi Adventures shorts were released in March, introducing the series and its Jedi-to-be, and a slate of products ranging from LEGO sets to plush is on the way.

Parents and their Padawans can enjoy Young Jedi Adventures together when it arrives May the 4th on Disney+ and Disney Junior. For more on Young Jedi Adventures, check out StarWars.com’s previous coverage.