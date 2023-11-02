Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

The Disney+ and Disney Junior show has received nods for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series and more.

It’s a big day for the galaxy’s littlest Jedi.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the Lucasfilm animated series for preschool audiences, has been honored with five nominations in the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Preschool Animated Series. Set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and during the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Outstanding Pre-School Animated Series

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Outstanding Main Title

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

"We are honored to be nominated by our peers for five Children's and Family Emmy Awards," says James Waugh, SVP, franchise content and strategy. "The team behind this series always believed that the universal myths and aspirational lessons of the Star Wars galaxy could spark the imaginations of even the youngest of audiences; that somehow we could pass back a little of that awe-inspiring cinematic magic that so many of us were shown by George Lucas as we were growing up with Star Wars. We were able to make that a reality in large thanks to Michael Olson whose heart, depth, and love of the franchise is found in every frame of the show! We owe these amazing nominations to all of our amazing cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this project that meant so much to all of us. Thank you Disney Junior, Wild Canary, Icon, and everyone at Lucasfilm. And most importantly to the fans, the Force is strong with you!"

New episodes of Young Jedi Adventures arrive November 8 on Disney+ and Disney Junior. Among the upcoming installments is a Life Day special, which finds series stars Kai, Lys, and Nubs, along with Masters Yoda and Zia, on a trip to Kashyyyk to celebrate and learn more about the Wookiees’ holiday traditions. In addition, more new episodes for Season 1 are on the way in 2024.

No date has been set for the Children’s & Family Emmys. Stay tuned to Star Wars.com for more on Young Jedi Adventures.

