    X-34 Landspeeder

    Luke Skywalker owned one of these nondescript but speedy landspeeders, racing the sand-pocked and sun-faded craft across the desert between the Lars homestead and outposts such as Tosche Station and Anchorhead. The X-34’s powerful repulsorlift engine that allows it to float about a meter above the ground, augmented by a trio of air-cooled thrust turbines. Luke’s speeder was old and battered, and missing the port turbine’s cowling, but tinkering and careful maintenance – essential in the harsh environment of Tatooine -- kept it in good working order. After the death of his aunt and uncle, Luke sold his speeder in Mos Eisley to help pay for passage to Alderaan.

  • Length: 3.4m

