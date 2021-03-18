ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

March 18, 2021
March 18, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Vote for your favorite heroes and villains of a galaxy far, far away.

Who’s the greatest LEGO Star Wars minifigure? You can help decide!

The LEGO Star Wars 2021 Minifigure Madness Tournament kicks off Friday, March 19, on @LEGO_Group’s Twitter page, where  you can vote for your favorite heroes and villains from across the Star Wars saga. There will be four rounds of matchups all leading to the Final, which will run April 4-6, and the winner will be announced April 7.

The tournament features 32 minifigure characters, grouped into four themed regions: Light Side, Droids, Dark Side, and Allies & Adversaries. Can Grogu beat Han Solo? Will Finn take down Chewbacca? You can get a first look at these matchups and more in the bracket below:

LEGO Star Wars 2021 Minifigure Madness Tournament bracketLEGO Star Wars 2021 Minifigure Madness Tournament Ahsoka vs. Luke LEGO Star Wars 2021 Minifigure Madness Tournament Lando vs. Boba Fett LEGO Star Wars 2021 Minifigure Madness Tournament Emperor Palpatine vs. Captain Phasma

Will a Jedi be crowned champion? A Sith? A loyal droid companion? Feel the Force -- and the bricks -- and vote!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

LEGO Star Wars ThisWeek

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Ahsoka Trailer: The Former Jedi Prepares for the Return of Thrawn

    July 11, 2023

    July 11, 2023

    Jul 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Premiere Date Revealed

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge on the Heartbreak and Hope of “The Pit”

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Ben Burtt and Randy Thom on Crafting Ewokese, Jabba's Voice, and the Rancor's Roar

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Into the Rancor Pit with Dennis Muren and Phil Tippett

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved