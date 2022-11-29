Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

Celebrate the galaxy far, far away with giveaways, costumed characters, and more!

The Force will be strong at select NBA games this season.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that Star Wars Night is back in the NBA. Featuring giveaways, costumed characters, activities, and more, Star Wars Night is a special celebration of the galaxy far, far away for all ages. Tickets are available now, and you can check out the full schedule below. Denver Nuggets: November 30

Utah Jazz: December 2

New Orleans Pelicans: December 4

Atlanta Hawks: December 5

Miami Heat: December 6

Portland Trail Blazers: December 12

Indiana Pacers: December 18

San Antonio Spurs: December 29

Charlotte Hornets: December 29

Sacramento Kings: January 9, 2023

Golden State Warriors: January 10, 2023 To mark the occasion, DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets picked his Star Wars starting five. .@DeAndre & the Denver @nuggets kick off @NBA Star Wars Night, a special celebration of the galaxy far, far away for all ages. Full schedule: https://t.co/vn6fQ2KPYs pic.twitter.com/fo3h6Y3DzE — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 29, 2022 Tickets for Star Wars Nights are available now.

