Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

November 29, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Celebrate the galaxy far, far away with giveaways, costumed characters, and more!

The Force will be strong at select NBA games this season.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that Star Wars Night is back in the NBA. Featuring giveaways, costumed characters, activities, and more, Star Wars Night is a special celebration of the galaxy far, far away for all ages. Tickets are available now, and you can check out the full schedule below.

  • Denver Nuggets: November 30
  • Utah Jazz: December 2
  • New Orleans Pelicans: December 4
  • Atlanta Hawks: December 5
  • Miami Heat: December 6
  • Portland Trail Blazers: December 12
  • Indiana Pacers: December 18
  • San Antonio Spurs: December 29
  • Charlotte Hornets: December 29
  • Sacramento Kings: January 9, 2023
  • Golden State Warriors: January 10, 2023

To mark the occasion, DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets picked his Star Wars starting five.

Tickets for Star Wars Nights are available now.

