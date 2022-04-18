Ships of the Galaxy: The Halcyon Starcruiser

All aboard for a deep dive into an elegant craft from a more civilized age.

In “Ships of the Galaxy,” StarWars.com celebrates all the different kinds of craft across the saga. Strap in, punch it, and join us for the ride.

Pop Star Wars quiz! What’s been around for centuries, has hosted Jedi travelers of the High Republic, a legendary Jedi Knight and reputable senator from Naboo, and two esteemed heroes of the Battle of Endor on their honeymoon? Need a hint? You can ride it, too! We can only be talking about the pride of Chandrila Star Line, the Halcyon starcruiser. May the stars light our way as we learn more about this legendary ship.

Specs and Features

The Halcyon starcruiser is an MPO-1500 Purrgil-class passenger starcruiser built by Anzellan Chandrila Star Line founder, Shug Drabor, on Corellia 275 years ago. The ship was inspired by purrgils -- gargantuan creatures able to launch themselves through hyperspace with grace -- and some passengers have even reported sightings of the wondrous animals from the Halcyon starcruiser's many portals. Drabor operated his own charter transportation company for several years and had a high commitment to quality and style; this helped inspire him to build top-of-the-line, high-end starcruisers with the expressed intent of creating shared journeys across the galaxy for its guests.

The Halcyon starcruiser is one of five CSL Purrgil-class passenger starcruisers (along with the Wanderlight, the Idyll, the Sojourn, and the Sterling) in active service today, and was the first to be built of its kind. It’s the first vessel to feature 13 sublight engines, mostly because that was Shug Drabor’s lucky number. This revolutionary design also accounts for the smooth ride passengers experience, and allows the Corellian vessel to travel effortlessly through space.

To board the Halcyon starcruiser, a Launch Pod will take you to the Atrium, located in the front top area of the vessel. The ship has 13 decks, with decks four through seven serving as passenger decks, where guests can rest their weary heads after a long day of sailing across the galaxy. At one point, the Empire took control of the Halcyon starcruiser and used it as an officer’s retreat, but the ship has since been restored to its original glory so that travelers can enjoy the finest cuisine, refreshments, entertainment, and travel the galaxy has to offer.

Biggest Moments

Several notable figures have found their way onto the Halcyon starcruiser throughout its 275-year history. As seen in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: The Halcyon Legacy, Jedi Nib Assek and her Padawan, the Wookiee Burryaga, staved off a Nihil attack on one of the Halcyon starcruiser's first missions during the High Republic era. And during the Clone Wars, Padmé Amidala and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker traveled on the Halcyon starcruiser to be more inconspicuous as they looked into a Republic senator rumored to be a part of a secret Separatist conspiracy.

Finally, as depicted in the forthcoming book The Princess and the Scoundrel, newlyweds Leia Organa and Han Solo went on their honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser. Leia was taken by the professionalism and kindness of the crew, and had an art piece commissioned for the ship called “The Unified Galaxy.” This gift still hangs on the Mezzanine above the Atrium, and represents the far-ranging galaxy, from the Core Worlds to the depths of Wild Space.